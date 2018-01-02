Joshua Boyle and son Jonah play in the garden at his parents house in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

  • Jan. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A lawyer for a Canadian man recently freed with his wife and children after years of being held hostage in Afghanistan says his client has been arrested and faces at least a dozen charges.

Eric Granger says Joshua Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Ottawa police refused to provide any specifics.

Granger says Boyle is presumed innocent.

Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012. They were freed in October with their three young children, who were born in captivity.

VIDEO: Canadian freed from captivity says family was kidnapped because wife was pregnant

Boyle is scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa on Wednesday.

“He’s never been in trouble before,” Granger told The Canadian Press.

“No evidence has been provided yet, which is typical at this early stage. We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges.”

A publication ban bars any information that could identify the alleged victims or witnesses in the case. Another routine ban bars publication of bail proceedings.

The Canadian Press

