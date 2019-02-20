Ex-Burns Lake resident wanted for murder

Police are searching for a former Burns Lake resident wanted for murder.

Police are searching for a former Burns Lake resident wanted for murder.

Gordon Wayne Braaten, who used to live in Burns Lake, and Hugh Alexander McIntosh are suspected of murdering Jason Glover in Kamloops, according to an RCMP news release on Feb. 20.

Glover was shot on Feb. 15 and later died in hospital.

Both Braaten and McIntosh face murder and attempted murder charges for what police believe was a targeted incident.

The men were known to police and known to be involved in the drug trade in Kamloops.

Their current whereabouts are not known and the police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding them.

Braaten, 35, is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 165 pounds, with short brown hair, green eyes and an athletic build.

McIntosh, 51, is Caucasian, five feet eight inches tall, 190 pounds, with a shaved head of balding brown hair, green eyes and a medium build.

Police consider the pair armed and dangerous and advise against confronting them.

If their whereabouts is known call 911, or if callers wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook