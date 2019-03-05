Ex-Burns Lake resident arrested for murder

Gordie Wayne Braaten, a former resident of Burns Lake has been arrested in Kamloops.

Gordie Wayne Braaten, a former resident of Burns Lake has been arrested in Kamloops.

Braaten, 35, faces a murder charge and was arrested on March 4 at a residence on the Tk’emlups First Nation, according to an RCMP news release.

LOOK BACK: Ex-Burns Lake resident wanted for murder

The suspect had been wanted in connection with the death of Jason Glover, who was shot and died on Feb. 15 in Kamloops.

Braaten was arrested without incident, following an investigation that led police to the house at the Tk’emlups reserve.

Hugh Alexander McIntosh, 51, was also wanted for Glover’s murder, and was arrested last week in Langley.

The pair were known to police and known to be involved in the drug trade in Kamloops.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook