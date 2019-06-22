Evolving cannabis rules come with a big price

The Regional District of North Okanagan has spent $87,729 in costs related to developing a cannabis bylaw and keeping the process relevant to amended provincial policies

Provincial rules regarding cannabis production and consumption keep shifting and that is costing taxpayers big bucks.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has spent $87,729 in staffing, advertising and legal costs related to developing a cannabis bylaw and keeping the process relevant to amended provincial policies.

“With all the new legislation and further amendments/clarification, staff have been working diligently to keep up with the changes and keep the Board of Directors and the public informed,” said Rob Smailes, general manager of planning and building.

On June 19, RDNO decided to send a letter to Premier John Horgan, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Agricultural Land Commission about the costs.

“Finding someone to send the bill to would be nice,” said Denis Delisle, rural Enderby director.

