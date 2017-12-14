Letter to the Editor;

I need to say something in response to all the time, money and effort people had put into their push for the “No” vote for the referendum for the newly proposed fire hall. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. That’s true. But I for one, do not appreciate having someone’s opinion shoved in my face.

Going door to door handing out “No” buttons and “Vote No” cards is definitely shoving their opinion in peoples faces.

The money spent on doing this (buttons, cards, ads etc) would sure have helped out the Foof Bank, Christmas Hampers and other very needy areas of concern in this community. The time and effort put into pushing their opionion, certainly could have been used to volunteer at the Gleaners (who are desparate) for volunteers and other places as well.

It really bothers me, that all this time, money and manpower was used in this manner. (pushing an opinion onto others) What a waste of time, when the community has needs where all this could have been positively used and focussed. A real shame.

Sincerely,

Deborah Munro, Creston