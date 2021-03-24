Everyone 18+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at April 21-24 clinic in Nakusp

Appointments made over the phone will be required

Nakusp residents aged 18 and over will all be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations April 21-24.

The clinic, which will be hosted at the Nakusp Senior Citizen Association. Appointments are required ahead of time and can be made by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

This approach to immunization is being taken for communities with small populations and barriers to accessing larger immunization clinics, such as long travel distance.

In larger centres, the roll out according to age will continue.

To register for a vaccine appointment you will be asked for:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number, which can be found on the back of your Care Card, B.C. drivers license or BC Services Card

current contact information, including an email address or phone number that is checked regularly

As of today, March 24, seniors 76+ can register to receive vaccines at the Arrow Lakes Hospital clinic, which is running three days a week as of March 15.

Starting in April, front line workers will also be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, including:

first responders (police, firefighters, EMTs)

K-12 educational staff

child care staff

postal workers

bylaw and quarantine offers

manufacturing workers

wholesale/warehousing employees

staff living in congregate housing places like ski hill

correctional facilities staff

cross-border transport staff

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine see www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/plan

