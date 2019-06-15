Every cigarette and lottery ticket stolen from Parksville’s Log Cabin General Store

Parksville’s Log Cabin General Store, 1000 Resort Dr., was broken into on June 10 or 11 and a suspect stole a large quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets. - Karly Blats photo

Parksville’s Log Cabin General Store was broken into this week and the store’s owner said a large quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets were stolen.

Peter Haseltine said sometime overnight on June 10 or in the early morning of June 11, someone broke in through a front window of the shop, at 1000 Resort Dr.

“Somebody carved out the wood frame of the window to get to the lock, unlocked it, took the time to take down the security bars and stole those,” Haseltine said. “The air conditioner that was mounted in the window, they disconnected that and stole that too, and threw it in the bushes… we did find it later.”

Haseltine said once the person was inside, they stole “every cigarette, cigar, rolling paper, lighters and four full trays of lottery tickets.”

They also stole the store’s float and coin rolls.

READ ALSO: Suspect arrested following gunpoint robbery in Qualicum Beach

READ ALSO: Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

This has been the second time the store has been robbed in the four-and-a-half years Haseltine has owned it. He said it’s discouraging seeing crime happening in the Parksville Qualicum Beach region.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter