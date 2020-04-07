Evergreen Hall is being set up in Chilliwack to house the homeless in self isolation

Chilliwack space is one of five facilities secured in Fraser Health region for pandemic isolation

Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack, seen here on April 6, 2020, is being set up as a pandemic self isolation facility for shelter residents or street-entrenched who are showing virus symptoms. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

The challenge of self-isolation, in the face of high-risk substance use and mental health issues among the street-entrenched of Chilliwack, is being addressed.

Evergreen Hall, owned by City of Chilliwack, is being set up this week as a pandemic isolation facility for the community’s most vulnerable who need self-isolate, said Mayor Ken Popove.

Shelter residents from Salvation Army and Ruth & Naomi’s Mission facilities who are experiencing homelessness and come down with symptoms of COVID-19, could be moved into isolation if need be.

“It will be an isolation facility for those showing symptoms that will allow them to be safely separated from the rest of the population,” Popove said.

It was a “team effort” to get the space organized, and the mayor thanked all the services providers and others involved in bringing it to fruition.

“Operators at both facilities are working hard to stay ahead of the curve,” Popove added.

City officials, service providers, BC Housing and Fraser Health have been working on the plan to operate this type of space for weeks, and checking out various locations in the regions for suitability.

There are plans to have security on-site, and the space will not have drop-in access, Popove added.

So far, it’s one of five sites in Fraser Health with a total of more than 179 set up in the region. Spaces in hotels, motels, community centres, and civic facilities have been secured, the ministry of municipal affairs and housing announced April 7.

