Event planned to honour PQB’s frontline health workers

Tonight (April 1) community members can salute the frontline health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Fire departments from Parksville Qualicum Beach and area, the Oceanside RCMP, and Emergency Health Services will hold a parade at Oceanside Health Centre tonight at 7 p.m.
Due to physical distancing measures, residents are not asked to attend the event but are encouraged to open their windows, get their cowbells, pots and pans out and make some noise from their homes at 7 p.m. for these everyday heroes.
— NEWS Staff
