Event planned to honour PQB’s frontline health workers

Self isolating can be fun for your furry friend and also good for your health. Houston resident, Darr and his D.O.G. were out for their daily walk and practicing social distancing. Even outdoors you are to remain two metres from each other unless you live in the same household. Being outside does not make it safer to be close together. It may be good for your mental health to be outside but stay around your municipality, stay close to home and local trails. (Angelique Houlihan photo)