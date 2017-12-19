Even more Christmas hampers given out in Kelowna

Hamper numbers are higher than last year, according to the food bank

Carli Berry/Capital NewsShopping carts were loaded with food as Christmas hampers were given away at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Tuesday morning.

Families in need are able to celebrate Christmas with tasty turkey dinners.

Individuals lined up to the doors of the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Tuesday morning, to receive their annual Christmas hampers.

The hamper giveaway started Dec. 19 and continues until Friday. Emergency hampers will also be handed out Friday at the food bank location on Ellis Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who may have missed the registration deadline.

“Over the next three days we’ll be handing out about 1,700 Christmas hampers to families in need,” said Lenetta Parry, executive director of the food bank.

She said the hamper numbers are slightly higher than they were last year and it’s standard each year to see people lined up to the door. “There’s a lot of families struggling to make ends meet and we’re here to make sure that everyone has a really great Christmas.”

About $400,000 worth of food is handed out during the hamper days, she said.

Hampers contain festive foods like turkey, stuffing, fruits and vegetables, crackers, chocolates and more. “It’s all the things you need to have to make a really good Christmas dinner,” said Parry.

“The hampers are just a little more special so everyone can enjoy the holidays.”

Hot chocolate and candy canes were also given to families as they waited for their hampers.

“We’ll make sure they get food for the holidays,” said Parry.

She added the food bank is accepting donations year round.

“What we raise at Christmas helps us get into the new year when donations tend to drop off.”

