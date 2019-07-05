Evans Road work in Chilliwack to see asphalt rehab start Monday

Traffic flow will be down to a single lane in both directions until the work is done

Traffic flow will be cut to a single lane when the asphalt work starts Monday, July 8. (City of Chilliwack)

You may want to alter your driving route next week, Chilliwack.

Evans Road is about to see resurfacing and repaving starting on Monday, which will cut traffic flow to a single lane in both directions.

Asphalt rehabilitation work is scheduled for the section of Evans Road between Highway 1 and Stevenson Road starting on Monday, July 8, 2019.

“Traffic flow will be reduced to single lane in two directions for a portion of the roadway as the work progresses,” according to the City of Chilliwack notice.

The work will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, scheduled to be completed before September 2019.

“To avoid delays, please consider using alternate routes.”

For more call the city engineering department at 604.793.2907 or engineeringinfo@chilliwack.com.

