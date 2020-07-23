Evacuation orders rescinded for most Frizzi Road properties in Williams Lake

A total of 11 properties were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley

The City of Williams Lake has lifted all but one of 11 industrial properties from the evacuation order imposed along Frizzi Road three months ago due to flooding in the river valley. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Evacuation orders for all but one property on Frizzi Road have been lifted by the City of Williams Lake three months after they were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley.

In April when the river valley was flooding and the City declared a state of local emergency, 11 Frizzi Road properties were placed under evacuation order.

Earlier this month, two orders were lifted after it was determined the risk of danger to life and property had diminished, noted a news release issued by the City Thursday.

As of Thursday, July 23, the order has been lifted for eight more properties.

“The remaining property, at 4105 Frizzi Road, remains under evacuation order because it contains a structure at risk,” stated the release.

Work to repair the damage of roads and bridges is expected to take months and residents are asked to avoid the river valley area at this time as the slopes are unstable and unsafe for activity.

Two mountain bike trails – Lower Max and Booga Wooga— at the top of the Tolko Road have also been closed following a recent landslide.

Lower Max is fully closed and Booga Wooga partially closed at this time. It’s not known when they will reopen.

A state of local emergency declared on April 24, 2020 remains in effect.

