Evacuation orders issued for OKIB, Spallumcheen

An evacuation order was issued for sections of the Okanagan Indian Band late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 15, due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (Contributed)

More properties in township placed on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake Wildfire

Evacuation orders have now been issued for the Okanagan Indian Band and the alert for select addresses in the Township of Spallumcheen is now an evacuation order.

Both are due to immediate danger to life safety caused by the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Members of the local RCMP, search and rescue and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

For the OKIB, those properties on evacuation order can be found here.

You must leave the area immediately, and be out of the evacuation order zone by 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Further information will be issued when available. For the most up to date information visit Facebook: OKIB Official and OKIB Public pages, or www.okib.ca for more information.

For the Township of Spallumcheen, those areas already under alert are now under an evacuation order and must leave the area immediately. A full list can be found here.

Residents from both areas that live in an Evacuation Order or Alert area are asked to register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca. By registering online, it will save residents considerable time and effort should they need to access Emergency Social Services.

At 6 p.m. Aug. 15, the Township of Spallumcheen issued evacuation alerts for the following areas:

• Otter Lake Cross Road (705 and higher

• Thomas Hayes

• Serene Drive

• Udy Place

• Hales Road

• Poplar Drive

• Wallbridge Road

• McDonald Road

• Bretts Road

• Nobel Road

• Swanson Mountain Road

• Salmon River Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Chamberlaine Road

• Grizzly Hill Road

• Hullcar Road

• Matheson Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Parkinson Road

• Sharp Road

• Crawford Road

• Wyatt Road

• Knob Hill Road

• Schubert Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Ford Road

• Dodds Road

• Round Prairie Road

• Gulch Road

• Sleepy Hollow Road

• Young Road

• Pringle Road

• Lansdowne Road

• McLeery Road

• Rashdale Road

• Malpass Road

• Marshall Road

• McCallan Road

• Highland Park Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Pleasant Valley Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Pleasant Valley Cross Road

• Realm Road

• Spallumcheen Way

• Spallumcheen Place

• Industrial Drive

• Spallumcheen Drive

• Udy Place

• Wolfgang Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Canyon Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Pyott Road

• Deep Creek Road

• Frederick Road

• Todd Place

• Hallam Rd

• McQuarrie Road

• Maw Road

• Crozier Road

• Birch Dr

• Otter Lake Rd (1406 and higher)

• Rieger Ave

• Palisades Pl

These areas do not have to leave but should be prepared in case the alert changes to an evacuation order.

