Evacuation orders for Duhamel, Salmo-Ymir and Crawford Creek rescinded

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has rescinded evacuations ordered over the weekend for Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek and Salm0-Ymir.

“Overnight our creeks and rivers have begun to recede and flow rates have reduced throughout the region, allowing the order to be lifted,” the RDCK stated in a news release, reminding the public that the entire rural area of the RDCK is still under evacuation alert.

“Residents will be allowed to return to their homes, but are reminded to practice extreme caution. The potential impact in the area from flooding can include contaminated flood water, debris, and riverbanks either undermined or undercut.”

The news release states there is still the possibility of debris floods and flows, landslides, logjams, culvert blockages and general stream bank erosion.

“The storm system that passed through our region this weekend caused havoc on our water systems,” said the RDCK’s emergency operations manager Chris Johnson, “but has cycled through and water levels in our smaller creeks and tributaries are back to pre-storm levels, while the Slocan River and Salmo River, our larger systems, will continue to decrease throughout the day.

“It is important for everyone to exercise extreme caution near streams, creeks, and rivers as it is difficult to fully understand the extent of the changes or damages to our systems.”

An evacuation order is still in place for the Broadwater Road area in Robson.