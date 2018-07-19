Evacuation orders and alerts issued in and near Summerland

Motorists are stuck along Highway 97 has RCMP were partially close the road due to a nearby wildfire. Image: Dean Taylor/Kelowna Capital News

The municipality of Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have issued evacuation orders and alerts for properties affected by a wildfire between Summerland and Peachland.

The regional district issued evacuation orders for a total of 43 properties in the area.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., the regional district issued an evacuation order for nine properties on Highway 97, in the Greata Ranch area, approximately 10 kilometres north of Summerland.

The evacuation order includes Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and all campisites at the park.

On Thursday at 12:30 a.m., the regional district issued an evacuation order for 34 properties in the North Beach area, including one on Callan Road and six on Highway 97.

All 43 properties have been safely evacuated.

In Peachland, an evacuation alter has been issued for 60 properties at the southern end of the community, in the Regional District of Central Okanagan. The properties are on Highway 97 South, Log Chute Road, Hardy Street and Thorne Road.

An estimated 150 people are affected by the alert.

Those under a regional district evacuation order are to leave the area immediately if they have not yet done so and go to the ESS Reception Centre at 325 Power St., Penticton.

In Summerland, an evacuation alert has been issued for all properties along Garnet Valley Road from Wildhorse Road and north.

RCMP officers are delivering notices to properties affected by the alert.

