Local residents attempt to block water from further breaching a property a couple doors down from the main stream of water flowing over 14th Avenue in Okanagan Falls. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

The evacuation order for 54 properties along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls has been rescinded.

With the threat of flooding reduced, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen fully rescinded the order on Friday afternoon.

All residents along Shuttleworth Creek in the list below may return to their properties: