Evacuation order rescinded for select Mabel Lake FSR properties in Bunting Road fire

An evacuation order for select properties on the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road has been changed to an alert effective Monday, Aug. 23. (RDNO map)

The evacuation order issued for a portion of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road (Lumby Mabel Lake Road) due to the Bunting Road fire has now been rescinded as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, and downgraded to alert status.

The Evacuation Alert area now includes 3,300 – 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, aka Lumby Mabel Lake Road, including properties known as Cottonwoods.

The alert previously issued for the 3,300 – 6,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road remains in place.

Residents must remain ready to leave their homes on short notice should fire conditions change.

An evacuation order may need to be re-issued and, if deemed necessary, the order process will re-commence. To ensure a safe homecoming to properties remaining on evacuation alert, residents should consider the following while preparing to return to their homes:

· Walk around the perimeter checking for electrical wires, the smell of gas or hanging debris;

· Enter your home with caution and check that the main power breaker is off;

· Do not use your sewage disposal system unless you know it is capable of handling waste;

· Refrigerated food – discard refrigerated food that has spoiled, as well as food that has been stored in a refrigerator that has lost power. When in doubt, throw it out;

· Frozen food – discard frozen food that has thawed. If your freezer has been exposed to fire, or has been without power for more than three days, toss the contents entirely;

· Canned food – canned goods should be safe, unless the can has bulged, rusted or is badly dented. Wash and disinfect all cans exposed to smoke. Food stored in glass jars and exposed to heat should be thrown out;

· Don’t be afraid to ask for help for mental or psychological recovery. The BC Mental Health Support Line is open 24 hours a day at 310-6789 (no area code);

· If loss of property has been identified, call your insurance representative to start your claim.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. RDNO residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca, and the RDNO Facebook page for more information.

A detailed map of all evacuation alerts and orders in the area can be found at EmergencyMapBC.

