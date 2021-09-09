Evacuation order rescinded for North Okanagan electoral area B sites

Owners at Bouleau Lake and Pinaus Lake can return to their properties

An evacuation order for Pinaus Lake and Bouleau Lake has been rescinded on Thursday, Sept. 9. (RDNO map)

An evacuation order issued for the seasonal properties on Bouleau Lake and Pinaus Lake due to the White Rock Lake wildfire has been rescinded.

Property owners/ licence holders can travel to their properties now to begin assessing damage.

All Regional District of North Okanagan electoral area properties that were affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire are now deemed “All Clear.”

The Bouleau Lake Forest Service Road has been deactivated around the KM 11 mark by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations due to significant wildfire damage. However, the BC Wildfire Service has confirmed that other forest service roads (FSR) in the area have been assessed and are passable.

FSRs that are deemed unsafe have been deactivated or closed. Please make sure that your vehicle is capable of driving on forest service roads and exercise caution.

What to do when returning to your property

• Walk around the perimeter checking for electrical wires, the smell of gas or hanging debris;

• Enter structures with caution and check that the main power breaker is off;

• Do not use your sewage disposal system unless you know it is capable of handling waste;

• Refrigerated food – discard refrigerated food that has spoiled, as well as food that has been stored in a refrigerator that has lost power. When in doubt, throw it out;

• Frozen food – discard frozen food that has thawed. If your freezer has been exposed to fire or has been without power for more than three days, toss the contents entirely;

• Canned food – canned goods should be safe unless the can has bulged, rusted or is badly dented. Wash and disinfect all cans exposed to smoke. Food stored in glass jars and exposed to heat should be thrown out;

• Don’t be afraid to ask for help for mental or psychological recovery. The BC Mental Health Support Line is open 24 hours a day at 310-6789 (no area code);

• If loss of property has been identified, call your insurance representative to start your claim.

The RDNO conducted external visual assessments in areas of Electoral Area “B” that have primary residences.

“Our visual assessments allow people whose primary home has become unliveable due to wildfire to access Emergency Support Services for an extended period of time,” said RDNO. “Secondary/vacation homes are not eligible for ESS, so the RDNO did not conduct visual assessments at Bouleau or Pinaus Lake.”

The RDNO’s Emergency Operations Centre is switching its focus to assisting residents through the recovery phase.

The RDNO has contracted a Recovery and Resiliency Specialist to help residents find information and programs to navigate through the recovery phase. If you would like to access this assistance, please email eoc@rdno.ca with your name, number, and address.

