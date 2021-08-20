Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued in North Shuswap due to Momich Lake wildfire

An area under evacuation order in the North Shuswap is now on evacuation alert.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District rescinded an evacuation order and issued an evacuation alert for the area near Humamilt Lake West Provincial Recreation Site at 4 p.m. Aug. 20.
The alert is in place due to the 16,534 hectare Momich Lake wildfire, which is still classified as out of control.
@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.