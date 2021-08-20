Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued in North Shuswap due to Momich Lake wildfire

Evacuation alert is for the area near Humamilt Lake West Provincial Recreation Site

An evacuation order was rescinded an and alert issued due to the Momich lake wildfire on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)

An area under evacuation order in the North Shuswap is now on evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District rescinded an evacuation order and issued an evacuation alert for the area near Humamilt Lake West Provincial Recreation Site at 4 p.m. Aug. 20.

The alert is in place due to the 16,534 hectare Momich Lake wildfire, which is still classified as out of control.

