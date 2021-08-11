Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for ski lodge in Shuswap

The order was in place due to the Bews Creek wildfire

  • Aug. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An evacuation order for the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge north of Malakwa has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District rescinded the order and issued an alert on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

The order was in place due to the Bews Creek wildfire, which has now been burning for over a month. It’s an estimated 420 hectares in size as of Aug. 11, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

Read more: Revelstoke resident arrested for aggravated assault

@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Nanaimo victim wires $1,400 to scammer even after bank told her she was being defrauded
Next story
UPDATE: Fire activity increases in Nashwito Creek area of White Rock Lake blaze

Just Posted