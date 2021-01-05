Evacuation order lifted for Cowichan Tribes areas

An evacuation order has been rescinded for the Sahilton and Wil’seem road areas. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The evacuation order for the areas around Wil’seem and Sahilton roads has been rescinded by Cowichan Tribes, but residents still need to take precautions.

The evacuation order was issued on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 2, and rescinded at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. An evacuation alert remains in effect, however, along with a boil water advisory.

“An evacuation order may need to be reissued,” Chief William Seymour noted in a post on Cowichan Tribes’ website. “However, if that is deemed necessary, the evacuation order process will re-commence.”

More rain is expected today (Tuesday, Jan. 5), along with significant wind.

Residents should prepare to evacuate by doing the following:

• Fill the gas tank of personal vehicles.

• Bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies (e.g. medications, pet supplies) with you as local grocery stores may not yet have adequate stock.

• If you are concerned about your safety upon returning to your home, do not re-enter or stay in your home. Supports can be made available.

• Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, wear masks and wash hands frequently.

• For COVID-19 safety, avoid sharing vehicles with members of other households. It is preferable to use a taxi than to ask for rides. When necessary to ride-share, everyone should wear masks and have the driver in the front seat and passengers in the back seat if possible.

• If your animals or livestock have been relocated, coordinate their safe return. For more information review the Cowichan Tribes website or Facebook page. If you have experienced flood damage or require further information or assistance, please call 250-715-3333 during regular business hours.

Cowichan Valley Citizen