Evacuation order lifted, but state of emergency remains in effect for Cowichan Valley

A look inside Russel Farm Market, which has been hit hard by the flooding. People who were evacuated due to the flooding may now return to their homes, and may face a similar clean-up. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has rescinded an evacuation order for the Crofton/Westholme area of North Cowichan, but a state of local emergency remains in effect, an update on the CVRD’s website stated late Sunday evening.

A pineapple express rain and windstorm hit the Cowichan Valley hard beginning Friday, Jan. 31 into the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb 1, forcing an evacuation of 23 people in Crofton due to flooding, and the closure of a number of roads, including the Trans Canada Highway between Nanaimo and Duncan, as well as the Pacific Marine Circle Route from Cowichan Lake to Sooke, and Cowichan Bay Road. The CVRD declared a state of emergency due to the closures and the swell of rivers and lakes in the district that flooded people’s homes and yards and closed parks.

The CVRD’s statement Sunday evening said the immediate threat has passed and residents may now return to their homes, but residents should review the BC provincial Guide to Disaster Recovery before they head inside to check out the flood damage.

The CVRD will also be opening a resiliency centre at the Cowichan Community Centre on James Street in Duncan, to provide information and resources to those affected by flooding. This could include building assessment, counselling, information on cleanup, health support and answering potential questions around insurance.

The resiliency centre will be staffed by representatives from the CVRD public safety division, Red Cross and other partner agencies. The centre will open Monday, Feb. 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Maple Room of the Cowichan Community Centre and Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Koksilah Room.

The Emergency Operation Centre has been downgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 1, administered by CVRD public safety staff until such time as the state of local emergency is rescinded.

All BC Hydro customers suffering power outages in the Cowichan Valley had their electricity restored by Sunday evening.