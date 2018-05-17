Evacuation order issued to five properties at Harrison Bay in Electoral Area C

Emergency Reception Centre established in Mission at Fire Hall No. 1

An evacuation order has been issued to five properties at Harrison Bay in Electoral Area C.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued the order on Wednesday (May 16) at about 4 p.m.

Members of the RCMP assisted in the delivery of this order, which is limited to five properties at this time. An Emergency Reception Centre has been established in Mission at Fire Hall No. 1, 33330 7th Ave.

Electoral Area C is located on the north side of the Fraser River. It has a population of 1,023 people.

The community includes Hemlock Valley, Harrison Mills, Lake Errock, and several First Nations including Douglas, Leq’a:mel, Samahquam, Scowlitz, Skatin and Sts’ailes.

Residents of 49 other properties in Electoral Area G have also received flood watch advisories from FVRD staff to help prepare them for potential alerts or orders that may be issued.

The FVRD’s emergency response plan is based on water level readings from the flood gauge in Mission. This plan is activated when the Mission Gauge reaches 6.5 metres. Today, the Mission Gauge is at 5.7 metres.

Dewdney Regional Park was closed on May 11.

Residents should be prepared in case of any emergency and have a Grab ‘n Go emergency kit ready.

Kits should contain supplies of food, water, medications, toiletries, clothing, and important documents. Residents may want to consider moving valuable items to upper floors of their homes.

The FVRD’s web site (fvrd.ca) will provide the most up-to-date information available, as the 2018 freshet continues.