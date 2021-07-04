The Sparks Lake wildfire on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation order issued for Sabiston Lake area due to Sparks Lake Wildfire

The Sparks Lake Wildfire is now estimated at 36,300 hectares.

  • Jul. 4, 2021 12:00 a.m.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for residents in Electoral Area ‘J’, due to the Sparks Lake Wildfire.

The order is in effect for properties in the vicinity of Sabiston Lake, 2932-2964 Sabiston Creek Forest Service Road. Other properties affected can be found here. The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

Residents are being told to head to the McArthur Island Sports Centre parking lot at 1655 Island Pkwy in Kamloops, and to remain in or near to the vehicle you arrived in. Evacuees can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool. Those who don’t have a device to self-register are asked to report to the front door of the McArthur Island Sport Centre.

