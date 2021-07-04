Evacuation order issued for Sabiston Lake area due to Sparks Lake Wildfire

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for residents in Electoral Area ‘J’, due to the Sparks Lake Wildfire.

The order is in effect for properties in the vicinity of Sabiston Lake, 2932-2964 Sabiston Creek Forest Service Road. Other properties affected can be found here. The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

The @TRND has issued an evacuation order in the vicinity of Sabiston Lake in Electoral Area "J" due to the Sparks Lake #BCWildfire. Click on the link for more details or visit https://t.co/yBAeIn6Mx4. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/Y1FNyPZ5gm https://t.co/DNbEt1hAHU — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 4, 2021

Residents are being told to head to the McArthur Island Sports Centre parking lot at 1655 Island Pkwy in Kamloops, and to remain in or near to the vehicle you arrived in. Evacuees can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool. Those who don’t have a device to self-register are asked to report to the front door of the McArthur Island Sport Centre.

Clearwater Times