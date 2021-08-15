Evacuation order issued for neighbourhoods southeast of Falkland

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an evacuation order for neighbourhoods southeast of Falkland on Sunday night, Aug. 15, 2021.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation order for neighbourhoods southeast of Falkland, and has expanded an evacuation alert for properties to the east.

The evacuation order was put in effect around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, in response to the out-of-control White Rock Lake fire, estimated to be 62,273 hectares in size. The order was for all addresses at Pinaus Lake and areas of the Sweetsbridge and Cedar Hill neighbourhoods east to the regional district’s boundary.

Those in the evacuation area were asked to leave immediately.

An evacuation alert covering Falkand was expanded to include Glenemma, the Yankee Flats Road area north of 1924 Yankee Flats Road, and the Salmon River Road area north of 1912 Salmon River Road.

Residents on evacuation alert were asked to self-register with Emergency Support Services online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ When registering, the CSRD asks that you indicate your community as Salmon Valley. This step provides important information in case of an evacuation.

For more information, visit csrd.bc.ca.

