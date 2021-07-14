Evacuation order issued for areas near Young Lake

The order is for properties in Electoral Areas 'J', 'E' and 'O'.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre for properties in Electoral Areas “E” (Bonaparte Plateau), “J” (Copper Desert Country) and “O” (Lower North Thompson), due to the Sparkas Lake wildfire, posted at 8:48 p.m, July 14.

The order is in effect for 117 properties from 5160-5450 Bonaparte Lake, 9628-10096 Bonaparte-Spur Lake FSR, 7550-7900 Bonaparte-Young Lake FSR, 5885-9593 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR, 3050-5040 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR, 7248-7365 East Young Lake Rd, 6000 French Rd, 1500 Hutchison Rd, 3381-6620 Jamieson-Spruce Grove FSR, 5200 Secret Lake and from 7016-7190 Young Lake Subdivision Rd. Other properties part of the order can be viewed here.

The TNRD is asking those in the described areas to leave the properties immediately.

There is no commercial lodging available and evacuees are asked to make arrangements to stay with friends or family. Emergency Support Services will be given only to those whose primary residence is under the evacuation order.

If ESS is required, report to Chilliwack Senior Secondary School, 46363 Yale Rd, Chilliwack.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.

