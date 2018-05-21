Evacuation order issued for 4 properties west of Keremeos

Four properties near Keremeos are now under an evacuation order.

Citing immediate danger to life and safety, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for four properties six kilometres west of Keremeos in danger of being flooded.

The affected properties are at 3455 Highway 3, units 15, 16 and 17, along with 3491 Highway 3.

First responders from Keremeos Fire Department are overseeing the action, and the residents or property owners are requested to leave their properties and check in with Emergency Support Services, located at Penticton Community Centre, 325 Power St.

The reception centre will be open until 4 p.m. today. Evacuees are asked to call 250-490-4225 if they are unable to get to the reception centre before it closes.

The reception centre at Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68th St., Osoyoos, is open until noon. The RDOS says it is important for all evacuees to check in with the ESS even if they do not intend to utilize housing and personal services.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, contact ALERT Animal Emergency Team for support at 250-809-7152.

Upon notification of an evacuation order, residents should:

Locate all family members or co-workers and report to the Emergency Reception Centre located at 325 Power St. in Penticton, B.C.

Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), and immediate care needs for dependents

Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children

Prepare to move or evacuate pets and livestock

Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call 250-490-4225

First responders, such as RCMP, fire departments, search and rescue and local government staff, will go door-to-door

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

