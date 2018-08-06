Evacuation order issued due to Nanaimo Lakes wildfire

The Regional District of Nanaimo declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order and alert due to the growing fire. REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NANAIMO image

Residents close to a wildfire in the Nanaimo Lakes area have been ordered to evacuate.

The Regional District of Nanaimo declared a state of local emergency on Monday, Aug. 6, at 7:45 p.m., and issued an evacuation order and alert due to the growing fire.

“The fire potentially threatens the life and property of persons resident or present in this area,” notes the evacuation order.

At the same time, the RDN has issued an evacuation alert for 77 residences east of the fire. According to the region, RCMP will go door-to-door in the alert area.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the alert reads.

