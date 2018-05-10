Evacuation Order has been issued for the Osoyoos Coast Hotel

Evacuation Order for properties in rural Osoyoos and Willow Beach areas. Photo courtesy of the RDOS

An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Town of Osoyoos for the Coast Hotel in Osoyoos.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Town of Osoyoos due to immediate danger to life and safety due to flooding and lake inundation from Lake Osoyoos.

Evacuation Order is in effect for Coast Hotel at 7702 Main St.

More properties on Harbour Key Drive and now Bayview Crescent, Main Street, Lakeshore Drive, Crab Apple Court and Cottonwood Drive are on evacuation alert due to rising levels of Osoyoos Lake.

The Town of Osoyoos has also ordered that the act of directing basement flood or ground water directly into the town sewer system, through the use of sump pumps or other infrastructure must stop immediately. All homes or businesses with basement flood water are ordered to cover their floor drains and use other methods of draining their flood water outside the home.

Water being drained into the sewer system in current conditions is causing pump infrastructure to function beyond capacity, which the Town of Osoyoos said may cause in a breakdown of the sewer management system. Persons found to be continuing with the practise of directing basement and ground water into the Town of Osoyoos sewer structure may be subject to penalty.