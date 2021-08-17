Evacuation order for Long Island cancelled

The Fraser Valley Regional District has cancelled the evacuation order for the entirety of Long Island.
An evacuation alert was issued on Aug. 1 after a wildfire spread across the northern half of the island; the alert was upgraded to a full island evacuation on Aug. 6.
The Long Island wildfire is being held at 256 hectares and is unlikely to spread, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.
There are currently six wildfires burning in the Agassiz-Harrison area, only one of which remains out of control.
