Evacuation order for Bonaparte Plateau

TNRD issues order for properties near Gustafsen and Neilson lakes

A new evacuation order for the Bonaparte Plateau was issued by the TNRD Saturday afternoon.

Several properties in the Gustafsen Lake and Neilson Lake area are under evacuation order due to the nearby Flat Lake fire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the order for the Electoral Area E, Bonaparte Plateau region Saturday afternoon. The area under order is about 35 km southwest of 100 Mile House.

The wildfire, most recently listed at 14,000 hectares, has already caused the evacuation of more than 1,000 properties in the Flat Lake to Green Lake North area, including 93 Mile and parts of Lone Butte.

More to come…

100 Mile House Free Press