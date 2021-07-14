Evacuation order, expanded evacuation alert issued due to Cutoff Creek Wildfire

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Saik’uz First Nation and BC Parks have issued an evacuation order as a lightning-sparked wildfire burns north of the Big Bend Arm, southwest of Vanderhoof.

The order issued Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. applies to the area south of the intersection of Kenney Dam Road and Brophy Road, southwest to Knewstubb Lake, and southeast to the 600 Forest Service Road, including Saik’uz IR Tatuk Lake 7, Tatuk and Finger Forest Service Road.

Kenney Road running adjacent to the Nechako River is not included in the order.

“Persons who disregard this evacuation order and remain in the evacuation order area do so at their own risk,” stated a joint news release.

“The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Saik’uz First Nation may be unable to assist anyone who remains in the evacuation order area.”

Evacuees can register at the Reception Centre in Vanderhoof Municipal Arena at 340 Columbia St. East or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 1-778-916-1995.

Three structural protection units have been deployed, BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday, noting 47 firefighters, three helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment were working on the 12,000-hectare blaze.

An expanded evacuation alert was also issued for areas east of the Nechako River, including the Kenney Dam Road west to the Corkscrew RSF and Sinkut Road.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” said a news release.

