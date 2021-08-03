Evacuation order downgraded for Sicamous properties

All properties in Sicamous formerly under an evacuation order were under evacuation alert as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (CSRD image)

All Sicamous properties formerly under an evacuation order due to the Two Mile wildfire are now under an evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that the evacuation order had been downgraded to an alert for the following properties: 800, 801, 803, 805, 807 and 901 Graham Road and 5 Highway 97A. Those properties remained under an evacuation order after other properties were downgraded to an alert on July 26.

The continuing evacuation alert covers the majority of Sicamous south of Highway 1 and Stadnicki Road, Two Mile and Swansea Point.

As of Tuesday, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,200 hectares in size, though poor visibility due to smoke has made it difficult to assess the fire by air.

