Evacuation exercise to disrupt traffic in Nanoose Bay on Feb. 13

Exercise to take place between 10 a.m. and noon

Map of the evacuation routes that will be followed in the exercise on Feb. 13. (RDN Map)

Residents are being notified that an evacuation exercise will be held in Nanoose Bay, Thursday, Feb. 13 and they may experience traffic disruptions.

The exercise is scheduled to take place along major routes between 10 a.m. and noon, and motorists travelling in the area may be incovenienced.

The exercise is designed to test proposed evacuation options to effectively time an evacuation within Nanoose Bay in the event of a small or large-scale evacuation.

Please see the map (pictured above) to view the evacuation routes that will be followed in this exercise.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter