Evacuation alerts rescinded for some properties affected by Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

An evacuation alert is being rescinded for properties in the area of Electoral Area A and C that are affected by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

The evacuation alert was issued on July 19 by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), for 154 properties and 42 properties, respectively.

Crews working on Vaseux Lake Aug. 4, 2021. (Doug Greason, Facebook)

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, six kilometres from Osoyoos, remains at 16,005 hectares and and is still out of control.

BC Wildfire has yet to provide an update on the Nk’Mip Creek blaze for Friday.

On Thursday, an evacuation order for 63 properties in the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area C was rescinded.

