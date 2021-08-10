Evacuation alerts rescinded for Cool Creek fire, near Princeton

Fire is still listed as out of control but no new growth

The Cool Creek fire is burning at 400 ha near Cathedral Provincial Park.

An evacuation alert for the Cool Creek area, north of Cathedral Provincial Park has been rescinded.

The alert was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) on July 29 and effected properties in Electoral Area G.

The fire is still deemed out of control but has not seen growth past 400 hectares.

BC Wildfire continues to monitor the fire.

The blaze sparked on July 12.

These properties are no longer on alert:

District Lot 2056S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2200S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2391S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2864S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 3235S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Ranger Station – Cathedral Provincial Park

District Lot 3236S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

2211 Ewart Creek Road

In 2018, a wildfire started in an isolated area of Cool Creek on Aug. 15. The fire flared up, showing extreme fire behaviour and ballooning in size to over 6,900 ha in less than a week, causing parts of Keremeos and Hedley to be on evacuation alerts.

