Evacuation alerts for Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires rescinded

The evacuation alerts issued for the Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires issued on Sept. 12 were completely rescinded last week.

These were the last evacuation alerts still in effect in the region.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) had kept these two evacuation alerts in place as smoke was still visible within fire boundaries and immediately adjacent to property owner’s homes, farms and businesses in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month the RDBN told Black Press that while the risk was diminishing, the fires continued to pose a risk and were expected to continue burning for quite some time.

According to Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre, some of the region’s wildfires –Nadina Lake, Verdun Mountain, Island Lake and Shovel Lake– are expected to burn into the winter months.

“They will be patrolled continuously throughout the fall and, if needed, fire suppression crews will be sent out,” she told Black Press earlier this month.

If smoke is rising from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern; however, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

