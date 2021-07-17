Evacuation alerts for Boswell area on Kootenay Lake

The evacuation alert for the Cultus Creek fire runs along the west shore of Kootenay Lake across from Kuskanook and Sanca. Map: B.C. Wildfire Service

On the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an Evacuation Alert for the communities of Boswell, Destiny Bay, and Sanca on the east shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake in Electoral Area A due to the Akokli Creek wildfire. The Evacuation Alert area runs north to south from 10753 Highway 3A to 13206 Highway 3A.

The Akokli Creek wildfire, started by lightning, was first discovered on July 9 and is estimated at 356 hectares.

The evacuation alert for the Akokli Creek fire includes the communities of Boswell and Sanca on the east shore of Kootenay Lake. Map: B.C. Wildfire Service

The RDCK has also issued an Evacuation Alert for areas from south of Next Creek to north of Midge Creek, located in Electoral Area A on the west shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake due to the Cultus Creek wildfire.

The lightning-caused Cultus Creek wildfire was first discovered on July 2 and is estimated at 611 hectares.

At this time residents or visitors within these areas are not required to evacuate. However, the RDCK advises people to remain vigilant and be prepared to leave the area at a moment’s notice. It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area, in the event the situation worsens and an Evacuation Order is enforced. Part of your plan should include where you can go if evacuated.

Updates or changes to the Evacuation Alert will be provided via the RDCK website, Facebook and Twitter as more information becomes available. For details about evacuations and emergency preparedness, along with other resources, please visit www.rdck.ca/eocinfo. The RDCK EOC public inquiry line is 250-352-7701.

