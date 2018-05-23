Evacuation alert rescinded in Okanagan Falls

Local residents attempt to block water from further breaching a property a couple doors down from the main stream of water flowing over 14th Avenue in Okanagan Falls on May 10.Dustin Godfrey/Western News

The evacuation alert for 54 properties in the vicinity of Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls was rescinded by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Related: RDOS – threat of flooding is not over yet

With the threat of flooding reduced, the alert issued on May 11, to properties on Maple Street, Brockie Place, McLean Creek Road, 14th Avenue and Micmac Court was rescinded. The state of local emergency remains in place. The RDOS said if conditions deteriorate and there is potential danger to life, health or safety an evacuation order may be re-issued.

To view all the properties that had the evacuation alert rescinded click here.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.