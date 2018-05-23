Evacuation alert rescinded in Okanagan Falls

The evacuation alert for 54 properties in the vicinity of Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls was rescinded by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
With the threat of flooding reduced, the alert issued on May 11, to properties on Maple Street, Brockie Place, McLean Creek Road, 14th Avenue and Micmac Court was rescinded. The state of local emergency remains in place. The RDOS said if conditions deteriorate and there is potential danger to life, health or safety an evacuation order may be re-issued.
To view all the properties that had the evacuation alert rescinded click here.
