Evacuation alert rescinded for West Kelowna

Properties on Hitchner Road are no longer on evacuation alert

An evacuation alerts have been rescinded for West Kelowna properties.

The evacuation alert issued on for seven properties in West Kelowna has been rescinded.

The properties include:

3974 Hitchner Road

3982 Hitchner Road

3990 Hitchner Road

4010 Hitchner Road

4030 Hitchner Road

4040 Hitchner Road

1860 Jennens Road

There are still five states of emergency in place in the Central Okanagan including:

RDCO on Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to 10374 Westside Road

City of Kelowna

City of West Kelowna

District of Peachland

District of Lake Country

There are evacuation orders also in effect including:

One property in West Kelowna at 2808 Capri Rd.

Two in the RDCO affecting properties at 8375 Westside Rd. and

As well, there are evacuation alerts in effect on eight properties on Old Boucherie Road on the Westbank First Nation and one in the RDCO at 8375 Westside Road.

To view the most up to date information and locations of evacuation alerts, orders and sandbag facilities, go to www.cordemergency.ca.

