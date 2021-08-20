Evacuation alert rescinded for North Shuswap community

Seymour Arm was given the all clear Aug. 20 at noon

The North Shuswap community of Seymour Arm is no longer on evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the alert was rescinded at 12 p.m. Aug. 20.

The alert was in place due to the Hunakwa Lake wildfire, which is still burning out of control at 3,601 hectares.

The Hunakwa Lake wildfire was discovered on July 9, and the alert has been in place since July 14.

On July 22, an evacuation order was issued for parts of Seymour Arm. That order was rescinded Aug. 9.

