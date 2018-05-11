Evacuation alert lifted to all clear for Nazko area

The State of Local Emergency has also been cancelled for CRD Electoral Area 1

CRD says much of the water seen here has receded and there is a decreased risk of further flooding. Melanie Law photo

Williams Lake, B.C. – With receding waters and a decreased risk of flooding, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has lifted the evacuation alert for the Nazko area. The State of Local Emergency has also been cancelled for CRD Electoral Area I. No evacuation alerts or orders are in effect within the CRD’s boundaries.

According to CRD spokesperson Emily Epp, B.C.’s Water Stewardship Department has advised the district that a recent survey shows much of the snowpack which feeds into the Nazko watershed has melted.

She adds the B.C. River Forecast downgraded the Nazko River from a flood warning to a flood risk.

Residents in the Nazko area and other areas of the Cariboo Regional District are reminded to use caution as banks of rivers, streams or washout areas may be unstable and dangerous. Please stay away from fast flowing water, as well as road washouts.

The BC River Forecast Centre and the Province’s Water Stewardship department have advised the CRD to expect high stream flows and potential flooding concerns the Quesnel River, Cottonwood River and Horsefly River. Residents who live along these waterways and their tributaries should take steps now to prepare in case of flooding.

Prepare personal emergency supply kits for your home, car and work (plan for at least a three-day supply of food and water for each family member)

Have a grab-and-go kit ready if you have to leave your home quickly

Keep important papers in watertight containers and have a record of your valuables in a safe place

If flooding is likely in your area, pay attention to the local media for information

Watch for warning signs: increase in height and intensity of water flows, mudslides, debris in creeks, colour changes in water or leaning trees

Know that banks of rivers and streams may be unstable and dangerous

Keep a safe distance away from fast flowing water, especially children

Teach your children about flood safety

Consider arrangements for your pets and any livestock

Contact the CRD’s EOC if you have concerns about flooding in your area or need sand or sandbags. It is the homeowner’s responsibility to undertake temporary and permanent flood protection works to protect their home and property.

The CRD Emergency Operations Centre will remain active with minimal staff during business hours to enable a quick response to any additional flooding. The CRD Emergency Information Line is open during business hours for recovery and re-entry questions or any flooding concerns; please call 1-866-759-4977. For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup