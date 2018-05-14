Evacuation alert lifted in Coldstream

Kirkland Road and Highway 6 properties no longer on alert

The District of Coldstream has rescinded the evacuation alert issued last week.

Properties on the south end of Kirkland Drive bordering Coldstream Creek, and properties on the south side of Highway 6, bordering Coldstream Creek are no longer under alert.

Impacted properties include 7903, 7906, 7909, 7910, 7912, 7913 and 7914 Kirkland Drive and 7588 and 7600 Highway 6.

Visit www.coldstream.ca for a detailed map.

