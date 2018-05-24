Evacuation alert lifted for hundreds in Tulameen

Water levels receding, but some Tulameen properties still on evacuation order

Evacuation alert and orders in Tulameen being rescinded by Regional District Okanagan-Similkmaeen. (RDOS photo)

An evacuation alert for 288 properties in the Tulameen area was lifted Thursday by the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen.

“Flooding, caused by high snow levels, rain and warm temperatures, inundated a large part of the Tulameen townsite in late April. Otter Lake and the Tulameen River have now dropped significantly and the majority of snow in the area has melted,” a press release from the RDOS stated.

Related: Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

An evacuation order for 15 properties remains in effect. RDOS building inspectors performed Rapid Damage Assessments on the properties, which have been on evacuation order since April 29. Another assessment will be done Friday.

Aqua dams and gabions in Tulameen will be removed over the next few days. Property owners should leave sandbags in place at this time in case of a large rain event occurs. Locations for dropping off full sandbags are being developed across the RDOS.

Related: Update: Over 140 properties being evacuated in Tulameen

For a full list of addresses no long on evacuation alert click here.