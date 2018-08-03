An evacuation alert issued for 93 properties on the south side of Quesnel Lake has been lifted. Cariboo Regional District map

Evacuation alert lifted for 93 properties near Quesnel Lake

The CRD says the fire in the region is now 50 per cent contained

  • Aug. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Cariboo Regional District has rescinded its evacuation alert for the Quesnel Lake area, effective immediately.

The alert was issued Wednesday Aug. 1 due to concern over access routes being cut off because of growing wildfires in the area. It affected 93 properties in the Haggen’s Point and Hen Ingram Lake areas along the south side of Quesnel Lake.

The CRD tweeted that the Horsefly Lake Fire is now 50 per cent contained and BC Wildfire crews are making good progress.

An evacuation alert in the Tatelkuz Lake area, around 131 km west of Quesnel, remains in place, said the CRD news release. This alert affects two properties.

READ MORE: A comprehensive look at wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 3

