CRD map.

Evacuation alert lifted for 57 properties in Houseman Road area

The Houseman wildfire is now considered being held and is 100 per cent contained

  • Aug. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for 57 properties in the Houseman Road area.

The Houseman wildfire is now considered being held and is 100 per cent contained.

In a release and on Twitter, the CRD attributed this good news to recent rain plus the combined efforts of BC Wildfire Service cres, the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department and contract crews.

The CRD continues to ask people to stay out of fire affected areas and obey warning and hazard signs for their own safety.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke
Next story
WATCH: Recruitment set to start for the Molson Coors Brewery at Chilliwack

Just Posted

POLL: With impending legalization, should Oak Bay start exploring options for marijuana users and sellershere?

  • 12 hours ago

 

Evacuation alert lifted for 57 properties in Houseman Road area

  • 12 hours ago

 

Rockets Korczak strikes gold with Team Canada

  • 12 hours ago

 

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read