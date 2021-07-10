Evacuation alert issued for Whitecroft, Heffley/Louis Creek Road area

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Kamloops for West of Whitecroft in Electoral Area "P" (Rivers and the Peaks ) released Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

Area of Evacuation Alert issued by TNRD on July 10, 2021, 5:30 p.m. is highlighted in yellow. (TNRD map)

The notice advises that the Kirton wildfire, located aproximately 2.5 kms west of Cahilty Creek is estimated at 15 hectares in size and is classified as out of control. This area is located in Electoral Area “P” (Rivers and the Peaks) and poses a threat to the structures and residents for 132 properties addressed as:

7305 to 7408 Cahilty Cres;

3208 to 3229 Cahilty Place;

7116 to 7200 Cahilty Road;

2893 to 3540 Heffley-Louis Creek Road;

3240 to 3260 McGillivray Creek Road;

3140 Strachan Road;

3220 and 3272 Sun Peaks Road;

6420 to 7046 Upper Louis Creek Road; and any other properties within the boundary noted on the attached map.

Because of this, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for these properties, effective at 5:30 p.m. hrs on July 10, 2021.

The TNRD advises this Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare those imapcted to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however the TNRD also advises residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception

For further information visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.

