Evacuation alert issued for properties around Barnes Lake due to wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties around Barnes Lake near Ashcroft. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Residents should be prepared in case an evacuation order becomes necessary

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Kamloops regarding properties near Barnes Lake.

A current wildfire in Electoral Area “I” near Barnes Lake poses a threat to the structures and residents for 50 properties at the following addresses:

•3165 Barnes Lake Road to 3820 Barnes Lake Road

•2000 Highway 97C to 2480 Highway 97C

•2606 Kirkland Ranch Road

•4020 Studhorse Road

•1886 and 1924 Woods Creek FSR

•4380 Y D Ranch Road to 4499 Y D Ranch Road

•Any other properties located within the area noted on the attached map.

Because of this, the TNRD has issued an evacuation alert for these properties, effective at 4:30 p.m. on July 13, 2021.

The evacuation alert has been issued to prepare residents in case they need to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, there might be limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

•Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

•Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

•Prepare to move disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

•Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

•Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

•Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

•Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on evacuation orders and the location of Reception Centres.

For further information visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal