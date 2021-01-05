Evacuation alert issued for parts of Cowichan Bay

The CVRD has issued an evacuation alert for Tzouhalem Road (south), Samuel Road, Westcan Terminal Road and Lochmanetz Road. (Screenshot)

Residents should wait for an order before evacuating

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Cowichan Valley Regional District for areas around Cowichan Bay and the Cowichan River estuary as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Heavy rainfall has resulted in localized flooding that has affected roadways and properties in the western area of Area D (Cowichan Bay) and North Cowichan.

The evacutation alert is for the following areas:

• Tzouhalem Road (south), North Cowichan

• Samuel Road, Cowichan Bay

• Westcan Terminal Road, Cowichan Bay

• Lochmanetz Road, Cowichan Bay

If an evacuation order is issued, residents will need to use Cowichan Bay Road (eastbound) or Bench Road as their evacuation route. Tzouhalem Road has been closed north of the area affected by the evacuation alert.

Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to an evacuation. In the meantime, they should do the following:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area in the event an evacuation order is called while they are separated

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers and immediate care needs for dependents

• Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours if assistance is required

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area if possible

• Arrange transportation for all household members

• Arrange accommodation for all household members if possible

Residents are reminded to wait for an evacuation order before evacuating. Details will be posted to http://www.cvrd.bc.ca/2275/Emergency-Information and to the CVRD Facebook page.

Parts of Cowichan Tribes reserve lands remain under an evacuation alert and boil-water advisory as well, although an evacuation order was lifted on Monday.

Cowichan Valley Citizen