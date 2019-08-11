Evacuation alert issued for Morley Creek

Submitted

Approximately 30 properties in the Morley Creek area at 10 Mile, between Sitkum Creek and Kokanee Creek (see map below) have been put on Evacuation Alert due to a debris flood. The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated in response to the event.

“This Evacuation Alert has been issued as a precaution for properties in the area due to the risk of further debris movement,” said Chris Johnson, the EOC Director. “We are working closely with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operation and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to assess the situation, so we have a better understanding of any risks of additional events or impacts.”

Water access has been affected for water license holders in the area. Residents are advised not to visit the area to check on their water at this time.

Affected homeowners are being notified by local authorities. An area of Highway 3A has been affected by the debris flood, as well as other access roads. Flaggers are on site for traffic control.

The map below shows the affected area.

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about potential imminent threat to life and property, and is a precautionary measure. It is meant to give residents time to prepare in case they need to evacuate.